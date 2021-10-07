Mamata Banerjee in Jago Bangla | Warning for BJP, early warning for Congress, Mamata’s strategy in party autumn numbers …

#Kolkata: Mamata Banerjee (Mamata Banerjee in Jago Bangla) also sang about the Congress in the autumn issue of Jago Bangla. He made it clear that the Congress had failed to deal with the BJP at the Delhi court. Besides, Mamata also reminded that the whole country is putting forward the grassroots model.

After winning the election, he himself went to Delhi and met Sonia and Rahul Gandhi. There was no crack in the skillful picture of unity that was being captured. For statistical reasons, the entire party, including Mamata, is actually a few steps ahead of their own Congress. Mamata Banerjee in Jago Bangla goes two steps further. Mamata Banerjee is trying to set the tone for how to contest the 2024 elections. She has written clearly, The last two Lok Sabha elections are proof of that. If there is no fight in Delhi, the morale of the people will go down. And in the Lok Sabha elections too, the BJP will get some extra votes in the states.

A few days ago, at a campaign rally in Samsherganj, Abhishek Banerjee said that the difference between the Trinamool and the Congress is that if the Trinamool fights against the BJP and the Congress loses. Like political observers, the whole grassroots is interested in the alliance. They want an alliance but let the Congress understand its own position and the position of the rest. In the words of Mamata, “In the course of time, the Trinamool Congress has now become the face of the real fight against the BJP. The people of this country are now dreaming of a new India by defeating the Trinamool Congress.”

Read more-5.6 on the Richter scale, South Pakistan was shaken by a terrible earthquake!

The Trinamool has repeatedly attacked the Congress in Jago Bangla. Mamata Banerjee has repeatedly claimed in the past that she started her career with Rajiv Gandhi. The grassroots wants to make it clear again and again that there is no difference. As a result, there is no consensus in the alliance, but there is a desire for leadership.