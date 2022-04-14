Mamata Banerjee in Kalighat Temple: Chief Minister at Kalighat Temple, big announcement for hawkers Mamata Banerjee

#Kolkata: As usual, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee paid obeisance at the Kalighat temple before the New Year.

On the eve of Bengali New Year, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee paid obeisance at the Kalighat temple and wished the people of the state well. This is the time when he comes to worship every year. This time too he offered pujo on Thursday evening.

Mamata Banerjee has said that she has worshiped for the people of Bengal. At the same time, he wished the people of the state a Happy New Year and wished them well. He also talked about the work of Skywalk in Kalighat. Take a look at several places that are going to be reformed.

Read more- Bogtui Kande government job, why not in the post-vote unrest? The governor raised the question

He got a leg injury last year. Yet he came to the Kalighat temple and worshiped. He worshiped while sitting in a wheelchair. On this day, Mamata Banerjee said, “Happy New Year to all.” Every time I come to worship on New Year’s Day. As long as I live, I will come. I worship for the welfare of the people of the state. Humanity, let humanity live. I wish this.

The Chief Minister came to the Kalighat temple around 6.45 pm on Thursday. After that, he inquired about the progress of Skywalk work in Kalighat. He also looked for other places where renovation work was going on.

Skyway is being constructed at Kalighat at a cost of Rs 300 crore. The Chief Minister said that there will be a skywalk like Dakshineswar. But the hawkers have nothing to worry about. Will have to move for a while. Arrangements will be made for everyone. ”

“No one will be evicted,” he said. So there is nothing to worry about. Stalls will be set up at Hazra Park for hawkers. The hawkers will return slowly. The work of Kalighat has been very good. Dakshineswar, Chakla Dham has also done well. ”

Read more- Recognition of the center again to the state panchayat office, the office received 14 awards

Then the Chief Minister wished the people of the state a Happy New Year. He said, “I am also a man outside politics. I worship for the people of the state. Wake up happy The work of politics is for the people. All the best. I worship this prayer every time. “

Published by:Suman Majumder First published: April 14, 2022, 19:12 IST

Tags: CM Mamata Banerjee, Kalighat temple, Mamata Banerjee