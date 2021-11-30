Mamata Banerjee in Mumbai: Aditya, son of Mamata Banerjee

#Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is going to Mumbai. He left for Mumbai this afternoon. Earlier, standing at the Kolkata airport, the Chief Minister said, “I am going to Mumbai to have a meeting. He called me to give a speech. There is BGBS (Mumbai Industry Conference). I would like to meet Uddhav Thackeray. But Uddhav is ill. The doctor is not allowing an appointment. He will meet his son Aditya and Sanjay Raut will also be there. I will go to Siddhi Binayak Temple. I will meet Sharad Pawar. “

And around Mamata’s Mumbai tour, there is a stir in national politics now. Mamata’s meeting with Sharad Pawar, who said that an alliance with the BJP at the national level is not possible without Shiv Sena, an ally of the Congress, is particularly significant. According to a section of the political circles, the Trinamool is now trying to portray Mamata Banerjee as the main face of the BJP, excluding the Congress. To this end, Mamata Banerjee wants to raise all issues by meeting the top leaders of the two ‘allied’ parties of the Congress during her visit to Mumbai.

However, the West Bengal Chief Minister will come with the message of ‘alliance’ in the meeting with his son Aditya even if he does not meet Uddhav. According to sources, Mamata Banerjee told a meeting of the party’s working committee on Sunday that she wanted to start the process of rolling out the BJP opposition alliance from Mumbai. However, along with the political ‘meeting’, there are also big plans to bring investment in the state. Accordingly, the Chief Minister will also attend the Mumbai Industrial Conference. It is reported that the country’s leading industrialists will be present at this industrial conference.

Though the Chief Minister arrived in the afternoon, Trinamool All India General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee said that he would reach Mumbai on Tuesday night. Despite attending the conference, political observers say Mamata Banerjee’s visit to Mumbai is politically significant. The Chief Minister of West Bengal can even hold meetings with eminent people in Mumbai. Mamata Banerjee can also have another meeting. That meeting may be with Shah Rukh Khan.