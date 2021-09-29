Mamata Banerjee in Nabanna: Mamata Banerjee in Nabanna

#Kolkata: The Ganges has lowered fears in West Bengal. And that is why vast parts of Bengal are floating in the incessant rains. Already, several places in the city of Kolkata have been inundated. Winds are also blowing in several districts. In this situation, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee sat in the meeting. The Chief Minister has called for reports from all the districts in a meeting with the Chief Secretary.

The cyclone that formed over the Bay of Bengal has suddenly increased in strength and turned into a deep depression since yesterday. The wind has been blowing since Tuesday with intermittent rain. After overnight rain on Tuesday, there is no protection from rain on Wednesday. Rains continue in Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, North 24 Parganas, Jhargram, two Midnapore, two Burdwan and Birbhum districts. As a result, many places in Bengal are in danger of being flooded again. In this situation, the Chief Minister held a meeting in Bhabanipur on the day before the polls.

The current depression in the Bay of Bengal is centered at Haldia in East Midnapore. Haldia alone has received 216 mm of rain in the last 24 hours. Heavy rain is also falling in Digha. Alerts were already issued in coastal areas. No one is being allowed to go to sea in Digha. Even most of the hotels in Digha are virtually tourist-free. The Keleghai river dam broke last week, flooding many areas in the district. Due to the rain from Tuesday, the suffering in those areas has increased.

In this situation, by-election in Bhabanipur center and election in Jangipur-Samsherganj on Thursday. However, the Election Commission’s concern is mainly the Bhabanipur vote. Representatives of the Election Commission have jointly inspected the places where water has accumulated in Bhabanipur Center with KMC. There will always be pumps in those areas, to get the water out. The Disaster Management Department and the Civil Defense Department are also arranging two boats. These boats will be used when the water level rises above three feet. Besides, separate transportation system is being kept for rescue work. The CSC is also being instructed so that there is no problem related to electricity. Therefore, special arrangements are being made for rain and electricity.