‘Mamata Banerjee is my leader and inspiration’, Abhishek ended the controversy! – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Abhishek Banerjee, a Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP from Diamond Harbor and nephew of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, has made it clear that Mamata Banerjee is his leader and inspiration. By saying this directly, he refuted the dispute between the two of them. Abhishek Banerjee said this in an exclusive interview with News18. As a result, the various controversies that had been going on for some time were suppressed.

For some time now, there have been rumors circulating in Bengal about the two main faces of the grassroots, namely Mamata and her nephew Abhishek. Many felt that there was an extreme debate between them. But putting an end to all speculations, Abhishek told News18 in no uncertain terms that Mamata was his leader and inspiration.

In the politics of Bengal, various internal problems of the Trinamool Congress have come to the fore for some time now. Many have expressed their views on this issue in the media and on social media. But those who were curious about Mamata and Abhishek did not say much about it. Although grassroots leaders commented on this, they remained silent. Meanwhile, Mamata called an emergency meeting and abolished all national posts. This position created controversy within the grassroots. Mamata Banerjee called an emergency meeting and abolished all national posts and handed over the post of National General Secretary of the party. Abhishek was the National General Secretary of the Trinamool Congress.

All eyes were on Abhishek after Mamata’s emergency meeting and Abhishek’s resignation as National Secretary. But Abhishek himself has made it clear that Mamata is the real leader of the grassroots and the leader of all. In an exclusive interview with News18, Abhishek said that his leader and inspiration is Mamata Banerjee. “Mamata Banerjee has fought a lot and brought the Trinamool party to this place today. The real work of the grassroots is to fight for the people. Whose path has been shown by Mamata. We are all moving forward following that path. We will continue to follow the path shown by our Chairperson Mamata and serve the people. The main pillar of our party is Mamata Banerjee. ” Abhishek clarified.

Published by:Siddhartha Sarkar First published: February 16, 2022, 11:07 IST

Tags: Abhishek Banerjee, Mamata Banerjee