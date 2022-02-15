‘Mamata Banerjee is my leader, guide’, Abhishek puts an end to speculation – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Abhishek Banerjee has put an end to all the speculations that have been going on for the last few days. In an exclusive response to News18, Abhishek made it clear that Mamata Banerjee is his leader and guide. Abhishek also claimed that he had no conflict with Mamata Banerjee

In the last few days, various rumors have been circulating in the political circles that Mamata Banerjee has a rift with Abhishek. Different views were spreading at the all-India level as well

In particular, the speculation is further heightened after the Trinamool leader met at Kalighat a few days ago and abolished all posts at the all-India level. Because Abhishek himself was the party’s all-India general secretary Instead, Mamata formed a working committee of twenty people

Abhishek said, “Mamata Banerjee is my leader. He has fought one war after another with his head held high Not only did I find strength and inspiration in him, but I also realized that the most important thing for people is to fight. There can be nothing greater than serving people Our Honorable Chairperson is our guide He has taught us to fight against various divisive forces He has taught us to fight against all adversity. “

The speculation that has been going on for the last few days has also given new weapons to the opposition in the campaign against the grassroots Discomfort was growing among the party leaders It is believed that the whole matter came to an end after Abhishek opened his mouth on this day Relief returned to the ruling party

