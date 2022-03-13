Mamata Banerjee is now the main face in the country ‘, what else did Babul Supriya say after becoming a candidate – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: ‘I am grateful to the party and Mamata Banerjee for nominating me. I will work the way the team tells me to work tomorrow. I did not have a center of choice, the party thought I was a candidate in Baliganj. I’m happy. ‘ Babul Supriyo said in an interview given to News Eighteen Bangla.

“No one trusts them today,” Babul said of the BJP’s mockery of Babul Supriya’s old party being his candidate. Has become depopulated. Mamata Banerjee is now the main face not only of Bengal but of the whole country. Babul Supriyo, a former BJP MP from Asansol, said, “There will be games. Asansol is my favorite place. I will also go to Asansol to promote Shatrughna Sinha. Together we will work for development.”

Babul Supriyo recently resigned from the post of MP and joined the grassroots. As a result, by-election is being held in that seat. On the other hand, after the death of Subrata Mukherjee, the Baliganj assembly constituency is also without MLAs. The names of the candidates from the two centers were announced in a tweet on Sunday on behalf of the party’s supremo Mamata Banerjee. Asansol Lok Sabha constituency by-election candidate Shatrughan Sinha and Baliganj Assembly by-election Babul Supriya’s name was made public.

Incidentally, Babul Supriya had announced that he would lose the Union Ministership and he would not do politics. At the same time, he declared that he has only one party, one faith, so he wants to be a believer. But that announcement of the former Union Minister did not last long.

He left the BJP holding the hand of Abhishek Banerjee and joined the Trinamool directly. But after that? Babul himself repeatedly explained that one must be patient. Although Babul was kept in various organizational responsibilities from time to time, the big position of Babul was elusive for so long. This time the political circles think that the deficit is going to be met. Expressing confidence that the BJP is irrelevant in Bengal politics, Babul said, “We will win in both Asansol and Baliganj.” I will follow the path shown by Mamata Banerjee. Thanks to Mamata for giving me the opportunity to serve the people of Bengal. Babul also said.

