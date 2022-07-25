Mamata Banerjee Kumar Sanu || ‘I have been singing for 35 years, Didi first gave me respect’, emotional Kumar Shanu after receiving Bangabibhushan

#Kolkata: ‘I have been singing for 35 years. Didi first gave me this honor in West Bengal. We went far and could not go far for Didi’, Musician Kumar Shanu was overwhelmed with emotion after receiving the Bangavibhushan honor. Another Mumbai-based Bengali singer Abhijit Bhattacharya received the Bangavibhushan honor. He also sang for everyone present with the award. Musicians Eamon Chakraborty and Kaushik Chakraborty were conferred the Bangabhushan honor by the Chief Minister.

Eminent economists Kaushik Bose and Abhijit Vinayak Banerjee have received the ‘Bangavibhushan’ award. Chief Minister calls on Kaushik Bose to return to Bengal. Economist Ajivit Vinayak Banerjee was awarded. His mother Nirmala Banerjee accepted the honor on his behalf. He also said that the prize money will be donated to the Liver Foundation. Nirmala Banerjee said, “Today’s honor is given to my son, I and my son are very proud of it. The Chief Minister loves Abhijit very much. Abhijit also loves this country. This honor was enough. This check was not necessary. The check will be given to the Liver Foundation. .”

On Monday, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee handed over the Bangabhushan and Bangavibhushan honors to the recipients from the Nazrul stage. MP and actor Dev, actresses Rituparna Sengupta, Indrani Halder and June Mallya have been honored with the ‘Bangabhushan’ award for their outstanding contribution to films. Bengali serial writer Leena Gangopadhyay has been awarded with the Bangabhushan award. The Chief Minister awarded Bangabhushan to composer Jeet Gangopadhyay and Bangabhushan to Bengali film director Srijit Mukhopadhyay. Actor Soham Chakraborty and actress and MP Nusrat Jahan have been honored with the ‘Mahanayak’ award.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee awarded Bangabhushan award to Balagarh MLA and writer Manoranjan Bapari. Mamata gave Bangabhushan to poet Srijat Banerjee, Bengal hockey star Bharat Chhetri, journalist Debashis Bhattacharya and cricketer Wriddhiman Saha. Abul Basar for Bengali literary practice, Devashankar Haldar for immense contribution to theater world.

