Mamata Banerjee ‍ | Lakshmir Bhandar: Chief Minister’s big surprise with Lakshmi’s treasure! Extreme warning about ‘fake’ videos

#Kolkata: On the anniversary of the first year of the third government, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee handed over Lakshmir Bhandar to about 20 lakh women. The money from Lakshmi’s treasury was given by the state’s women and social welfare department. The Chief Minister himself handed it over from Netaji Indoor Stadium on Thursday. And from that event Mamata Banerjee took one hand of the opposition including BJP.

In the words of the Chief Minister, “Today, with the exception of one year, we can proudly say that we have implemented every promised project. Others say they don’t. Just slander. Last month I donated Rs 5 lakh from the World Bangla Industrial Conference. Today, I have given that money to 20 lakh more mothers and sisters. ” Today those who start criticizing the government, only insult the girls. Spoke indecently. I have promised to take immediate action in case of any incident. The police have been instructed. It is Madhya Pradesh, not UP, it is Bengali. If you do wrong, you will be punished here. “

Opposition groups called for a boycott of the assembly. In that context, the Chief Minister said today, “Mothers and sisters are kept in custody here. Before being human, humanity. The Left Front was 34 years old. Show me. You are wearing a necklace of human skeletons. He could not go to the police station to make a diary. Now some left have become BJP.

Read more: Two young men stabbed two minors, then a fatal incident! Mystery in Chaumin?

He further added that if anyone gives a fake video, he can be punished. This is also in the law. 12 lakh for secondary and 10 lakh for higher secondary. Can you show an unwanted event? The world is bad, I put ink on everyone, it’s not right. If 5-6 people are guilty for an incident, it is not right to make everyone stand on the fence. Bengal is safer than any other state. “



Read more: Government announces SSC on its anniversary, appointment of teachers in the state after seven years!

Mamata’s sarcasm, “We have made Lakshmi a treasure, they have made a treasure of slander. If someone does wrong, don’t leave our boys and girls. If you sin, you will be judged one day or another. There is no reason to think that Bengal is weak. Bengali knows how to carry everyone. We do not need to teach anew. 11 years of government. What I have done in these 11 years, I am challenged to face me. I’m ready to face. I’m not surprised. There is no point in showing fear. “

Published by:Suman Biswas First published: May 05, 2022, 13:47 IST

Tags: Laxmir Bhandar, Mamata Banerjee