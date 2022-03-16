Mamata Banerjee: Letter to Modi, Mamata will go to Delhi for students if necessary! Chief Minister will show the way?

#Kolkata: Mamata Banerjee had earlier given a message in favor of whatever decision the central government made diplomatically on the Ukraine Crisis. However, he has repeatedly spoken out against the central government’s move to bring back students from Ukraine. This time he wrote a letter to Narendra Modi for the students returning from Ukraine. More than 20,000 students returning from war-torn Ukraine are in the dark about their future. On Wednesday, the Chief Minister met 391 such students from Bengal. There, he said, he would go to Delhi if necessary for these medical students. However, he wrote a letter to Narendra Modi on the same day.

At the Khudiram practice center, Mamata Banerjee said her government would apply to the Medical Council of India so that students returning to Ukraine could study here. He then warned that if the Medical Council did not give his permission, he would go to Delhi on his own with the students.



However, he had earlier written a letter to Narendra Modi. In his words, “Engineering students returning from Ukraine will be able to study in West Bengal colleges. “The government will write to the Medical Council for special permission for fourth and fifth year medical students and interns to continue their studies in state medical colleges,” he said in a letter. , So that these students can continue their studies in private colleges. He also directed the state health secretary for this.

In the words of the Chief Minister, “It will set a new precedent. If we do that, other states will be able to do the same. We will hang the bell on the cat’s neck. Two senior IAS officers from the state will go to Delhi to seek permission. We are writing to the Medical Commission today. We are also writing to increase the seats of those who are reading now. I will tell the health secretary to go to Delhi and hand over the letter. If we get this opportunity, other states will also get the opportunity. It will take time to get. And for those who have lost their jobs, we will take care of you. “

Published by:Suman Biswas First published: March 16, 2022, 17:47 IST

