Mamata Banerjee: London’s Tube Rail Bangla triumph, tweet exuberant Mamata Banerjee

#Kolkata: The name of the subway station in London is written in Bengali! A few days ago, the name of the metro railway station was written in Bengali. And there has already been an uproar over the issue. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted about the matter on Monday morning. And in that context, he called on the expatriates to work together.

On the same day, Mamata Banerjee wrote in a tweet, “I am proud that the name of the Whitechapel station of London Tube Railway has been written in Bengali and Bengali language has been chosen for the signal in that station.” Our Bengali language is 1000 years old. And the growing global importance and strength of this language is the triumph of our heritage. This shows that expatriates should work together under the same cultural direction. It’s a triumph of our culture and tradition. “

The renaming of the White Chapel station in London as a Bengali event is significant in the history of public transport there. The name of the White Chapel station in London has been appearing in English as well as Bengali since last Thursday. Incidentally, the area where the station is named in Bengali is inhabited by Bengali speakers. Bangladeshis live more in that area.

Bengalis make up 40 per cent of the population in the Whitechapel area of ​​London. Most of the Bengalis of England live in this region. There are many shop names in Bengali in this area. In this context, it has long been demanded that the name of Whitechapel station be written in Bengali as well. That demand has finally been accepted. To honor the Bengali language, the London administration has also renamed the Whitechapel station in Bengali.

Published by:Suman Biswas First published: March 14, 2022, 12:48 IST

Tags: London, Mamata Banerjee