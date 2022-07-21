Mamata Banerjee Mamata Bandyopadhyay speech 21st JUly – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: “When today’s rain didn’t move even one of you, then know that it will remove BJP from Delhi in 2024. It rains on July 21. BJP was laughing a lot. And CPM was crying a lot. I thought the meeting would be cancelled.” Party leader Mamata Banerjee started the speech with a symbolic speech from the stage

He highlighted the development of the state “If there is Trinamool Congress, you will get free ration, you will get Lakshi Bhandar, you will get health mate, you will get Rupshree. The report of the center says that the farmers of West Bengal are in the best place in terms of income. My challenge is agriculture on one side and industry on the other. I will not forcefully break anyone’s house, forcefully 72 thousand crore rupees are being invested in Jangalmahal Sundari project. The best coal has been found in Deucha. If Deucha is done, there will be no shortage of electricity for the next 100 years. Rather, we will be able to sell electricity. There are 17 thousand jobs ready in the field of education. So the court case is going on. Can’t do it. BJP is wrong. It says Bengali people can’t be given jobs. I will do it. If you have the power, stop it. If you go to work, it’s wrong. If someone makes a mistake intentionally, he will get the consequences.”

He did not stop to taunt the CPM He said, “How did jobs get done during the CPM era. They have a paper. How did the wives of those who work in that paper get jobs in schools? Vikas Ranjan Babu, who gave birth certificates to whom during your tenure? Shall I show you those files?”

Party leader on stage The blood of the workers-supporters is getting hot Trinamool supremo Mamata Banerjee is speaking in a loud, exuberant voice. But no one expected that to happen The party leader sat down looking for himself “Did someone bring clothes? Give me some. So many people from villages and Bengal have come, they will bring clothes.” Everyone is looking for faces then The bag was found Reached the party leader No! He did not ask for bread to eat, but with this bread, he raised his finger from the stage of Ekush to a dire truth. He protested against the GST placed on the cloth No one has seen such a symbolic protest before

The middle class is frowned upon again. GST has been introduced on several essential items. Earlier, there was no GST on rice, dal, muri. But the new guidelines of the GST Council have put the GST on hold. The party leader protested against that “GST on muri, GST on sweets, GST on curd, GST on lassi, GST on nakuldana, GST on batasa, BJP doesn’t eat muri? What do people eat? What do we eat? What do people eat? Give us back the veil, otherwise the BJP will say goodbye…” Tilottama was shaken by the party leader’s speech!

“Government is collapsing, banks are closing. Coal India, tea money is taken away from Calcutta. Rail, civil aviation, sail are closed. Now Agnipath has brought a new one. There is no need for a government to raise gas prices. What a beautiful government we live in. I am doing it! Do we live under the government that you want? Do you need to be rich or do you need to be conscientious? Bengal cannot be broken. Here is the Royal Bengal Tiger. The people of Bengal do not know how to bow down. The people of Bengal walk with their heads held high. The people of Bengal are only people. He bowed his head in front. He is not giving money for a hundred days. He has stopped all money. Why? He is blocking Bengal economically. If this continues, we will besiege Delhi.” He compared the BJP government at the Centre

Mamata also said that we will form a new committee He said, “August 9 is World Adivasi Day. It will be observed. But Muharram is on that day, so it should be observed in the morning. On August 22, Durga Puja will be discussed in blocks. On August 28, the foundation day of students’ council will be held on August 29. On September 1, UNESCO will be held across the state. There will be a procession in thanksgiving. We will march in Kolkata. I want to see my MLAs go around the area on bicycles, my MPs go around on foot.”

Besides, he also warned the party workers, “I have received two reports. Ekushey has withdrawn money in the name of July. Don’t do it. I will not tolerate it.”

Party leader Mamata Banerjee said, “I want India to have one ideal party called Trinamool Congress.” Some new slogans were heard, “Break BJP’s prison at 24, bring people’s government.” “This vote will be a vote for rejection, not a vote for election.” Along with Joy Bangla, the new slogan is Joy Bharat.

“JOY BANGLA IS GIVING DAK JOY BHARAT ALIVE”

Published by:Rachana Majumder First published: July 21, 2022, 14:51 IST

