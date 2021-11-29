Mamata Banerjee: Mamata Banerjee is the best face to defeat BJP

#Kolkata: Mamata Banerjee herself has repeatedly claimed that the time has not come to practice who will lead the opposition to defeat the BJP in 2024. But now the Trinamool (TMC) has made it clear that the most capable opposition face to defeat the BJP is Mamata Banerjee (TMC Projects Mamata Banerjee as Opposition Face). It is clear from the state ruling party’s message on Monday that their goal now is to replace the Congress before 2024 and replace the main opposition party in the all-India affair.

The meeting of the Trinamool Working Committee in Kalighat on Monday also discussed the expansion of the party’s organization in this all-India field and its strengthening in other states. The presence of other state leaders in the meeting was also eye-catching Congress MLAs, including Mukul Sangma, who had just joined the Trinamool from Meghalaya, also arrived in Kolkata on the same day to meet the Trinamool leader. Also present at the meeting were leaders like Ashok Tanwar of Haryana and Pawan Burma of Bihar. Yashwant Sinha also came

At the end of the meeting, Trinamool MPs Derek O’Brien said, “The meeting focused on Mamata Banerjee’s struggle across India, how we can carry the message of struggle. Mamata Banerjee is the strongest, most credible and experienced leader to defeat the BJP He is not only a three-time chief minister but also a seven-time MP. Perth Chatterjee, another senior leader of the party, also claimed that many BJP members from other states, such as the ABJP, wanted to join the grassroots. He claimed that the only alternative to the BJP in national politics is the Trinamool Congress

The Trinamool leadership is not disappointed even though the Gerua storm erupted in the Tripura polls On the contrary, the way in which the Trinamool has risen to the second position in the Agartala re-election after months of trying, seems quite promising. Ghasful Shibir feels that the results did not reflect the public opinion, especially in the Tripura elections, when allegations were leveled against the ruling BJP for holding booths and rigging the polls.

Twelve Congress MLAs, including Mukul Sangma, have joined the Trinamool Congress, which has now become the main opposition party in the northeastern state. In Goa, where leaders like Luisinho Faleiro have joined the party, Alema Churchill is also likely to come to the grassroots. Former Haryana state Congress president Ashok Tanwar and his followers have joined the grassroots from Haryana. Trinamool 7 has also spread in Uttar Pradesh

As a result, the grassroots top leadership wants to increase its strength as much as possible before 2024 by gradually consolidating the ground in other parts of the country. So that they do not have to comply with the conditions of the Congress The party leaders have repeatedly made it clear that the grassroots are no longer willing to walk that path Mamata Banerjee further clarified the attitude of the party to avoid meeting Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in Delhi.

In this situation, Trinamool leader is going to Mumbai today Uddhav Thackeray is there to meet Sharad Pawar As a result, despite Mamata’s visit to Mumbai, curiosity in national politics peaked Derek and Bryan said on Monday that the Trinamool would make some changes to the party’s constitution, keeping in mind the all-India struggle. However, the final decision will be taken by the party leader Mamata Banerjee