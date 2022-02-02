Mamata Banerjee: Mamata Banerjee re-elected unopposed as Trinamool chairperson

Kolkata: Today, Wednesday was the organizational election of the Trinamool Congress. Vote to unanimously elect Mamata Banerjee as Chairperson. After 2016, elections were held today. He announced the rest of the committee after he was elected chairperson. This is the first grassroots organizational election where representatives of different political parties have been invited. However, the BJP (Mamata Banerjee) was not invited.

Five years later is the grassroots organizational election. Mamata Banerjee was re-elected as the party’s founder and chairperson. The election process started at 12 noon at the Netaji Indoor Stadium in Kolkata. Opposition parties were also invited to witness the Trinamool organizational election process.

Goal 2024. The Trinamool Congress is becoming increasingly important in national politics against Modi. Mamata Banerjee is the main opposition to the BJP. In this situation, the Trinamool Congress is going to organize the organization. Today, the grassroots organizational vote was held on Wednesday. Which will be completed step by step by 31st March. The party’s secretary general Perth Chatterjee has already said so. The Trinamool wants to focus on the national context in the coming days through party organizational elections.

Mamata Banerjee said on the day, “You build the team strong. And tell me, sister, you are pushing BJP out of the country After many storms since 1998, the grassroots have come to this place today. Rise in Bengal. The Bengal Trinamool Congress was the first. Later, units were opened in different parts of the country, hence the name All India Trinamool Congress. One political party after another emerges from one or the other state. Congress like UP, BJP Gujarat. And the grassroots started working first from Bengal. The boys and girls of Bengal now have a lot of work to do. You have to believe in yourself. We need to know about the country and the Trinamool Congress. “

Besides, the Trinamool leader did not stop mocking the BJP He said, “I am dying as soon as I go to Tripura. Being tortured. Journalists are not getting relief there. It does not exist in Bengal. Another name of grassroots is movement, struggle. Trinamool believes in deeds, not words. A team is only running on money. The Congress party voted for the BJP in Meghalaya and Chandigarh. We wanted the BJP opposition to come together. But if someone is sitting arrogantly, then he has to go alone. Padma Bhushan honor has become a political pollution. I heard two BJP leaders came to Rashid’s house. The evening has been insulting. His condition is critical. “

