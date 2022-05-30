Mamata Banerjee: Mamata Banerjee’s meeting in the river? Rules being broken? Calcutta High Court gave relief!

#Kolkata: Mamata Banerjee’s meeting will be held at the meeting place scheduled for June 1. The Calcutta High Court did not grant any interim stay in the matter. The next hearing is on June 22. A division bench of Justice Sabyasachi Bhattacharya directed all parties to file affidavits. The plaintiff had alleged that the meeting place in Gandheshwari river basin was against the law and the meeting was being held by damaging the river.

However, public prosecutor Anirban Roy told the court that the place where the meeting was being held was privately owned. And river bank reforms have already been tendered. However, the plaintiff’s lawyer, Subir Sanyal, said: Water is being polluted here. “

However, the public prosecutor said, “This is a dry river. If there was water in the river, that was one thing. There is no permanent structure. If it is a permanent structure then action must be taken. Where is the water in your picture? There is no water in the river. There will be no meeting standing in the water. ” After answering this question, the judges directed all parties to give affidavits without giving interim stay order.

Incidentally, this is the first visit of the Chief Minister to Bankura after the 2021 Assembly elections. He will arrive in Bankura from Purulia on May 31. Besides holding an administrative meeting at Rabindra Bhavan in Bankura on that day, the Chief Minister will hold a party meeting at Satighat in Bankura on June 1. The Trinamool thinks that more than 50,000 activists from different parts of the district will gather at Mamata’s meeting. At the Satighat of Bankura, preparations for the meeting are now in full swing. And in the middle of it, a debate has started around the meeting place.

Allegedly, the meeting is being held on the banks of Gandheshwari river ignoring the verdict of the National Environmental Court. As a result, the river will lose its normal course and the biodiversity of the river and surrounding areas will be affected. On Saturday, the two organizations jointly staged a protest at the Machantala intersection in Bankura. However, Mamata Banerjee’s meeting is going to be held at the meeting place scheduled for June 1.

First published: May 30, 2022, 18:54 IST

