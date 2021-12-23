Mamata Banerjee: Mayor that Firhad, Chairman Mala Roy! In Kolkata, Mamata has always had confidence

#Kolkata: The mayor of Kolkata is Firhad Hakim. The chairman is Mala Roy. The announcement was made by Trinamool state president Subrata Bokshi in the presence of Mamata Banerjee. A huge victory in the Calcutta pre-poll. And then on Thursday, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee sat in a meeting with the newly elected councilors. In a meeting with party leaders at the Maharashtra Bhavan in South Kolkata, Mamata Banerjee said, “Nowhere can such a peaceful election be held in India. Thanks to the State Election Commission and the Kolkata Police for holding such a peaceful election. The more I win, the more humble I will be. There is no place for arrogance in the grassroots. ”The Trinamool leader made it clear that she is giving special importance to the new generation of children. The name of the mayor of Kolkata will be announced on the same day. At the time of writing, however, Mamata Banerjee had not made that announcement.

“I may not be able to accommodate everyone,” he said. 40 new faces have arrived. They all have to learn to work well. Remember that people will appreciate good deeds. Doing the wrong thing will send the wrong message. Start cleaning the area from today. Although your oath has not yet been made. All hoardings, posters must be removed. After that you have to clear the road, paint, see the sewage, look at all the dengue. I will get the report card in next 6 months.

His message to the councilors was, “Go back and forth on the streets. Where there are no lights, where the road will look bad. The Majherhat bridge has gone up by lifting the pitch on the pitch. Money is not so cheap. Talk less, work harder. The team is much tougher now. Not everyone can be given everything. 42% female candidates were given. The grassroots relationship is actually with the soil. I have been talking about mother earth people since I formed the team.

In today’s meeting, Mamata Banerjee brought up the issue of late Subrata Mukherjee again. Recalling, he said, “I miss Subrata Mukherjee very much. When he became mayor, councilors had to stay in the Nizam’s Palace for three days to form a bar board. So as not to snatch. Today I miss Subrata Da. We have the great loss of Subrata Dar. “