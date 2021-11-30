Mamata Banerjee Mumbai Visit: Mamata Banerjee You can surprise Mumbai with Shah Rukh

#Kolkata: On Tuesday, Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will pay a three-day visit to Mumbai. Recently visiting Delhi, the Chief Minister announced his visit to Mumbai. However, this tour has been brought a little ahead of the scheduled schedule. According to sources, Mamata Banerjee told a meeting of the party’s working committee on Sunday that she wanted to start work on the alliance from Mumbai. However, the visit will include political ‘meetings’ as well as work to bring investment to the state. The Chief Minister will also attend the Mumbai Industrial Conference. This industrial conference can be attended by the country’s leading industrialists.

It is learned that Mamata Banerjee is paying special attention to the three meetings in Mumbai, one of which is a meeting with Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and NCP chief Sharad Pawar. Mamata Banerjee can also have another meeting. That meeting may be with Shah Rukh Khan.

According to sources, Mamata Banerjee will tell Sharad Pawar that the Congress is not coming forward to stop the BJP. By the way, Sharad Pawar had said that an alliance is not possible at the all-India level without the Congress. But the angry chief minister will convey to Sharad Pawar the allegation that the behavior of the Congress is not right for the opposition alliance. He will even give a message with proof to Sharad Pawar. That meeting with Power is scheduled for tomorrow, Wednesday at 3 p.m. The Bengal Chief Minister will attend the meeting at Sharad Pawar’s residence.

It is learned that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will arrive in Mumbai on Tuesday at 5.30 pm. Then he is supposed to worship at Siddhibinayak temple. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is a bit ill. However, the news that the meeting of the Chief Minister of Maharashtra with the Chief Minister of Bengal will not be stuck in it. If all goes well, the two could meet on Tuesday evening. Which the political circles think is very important in the context of national politics.

Even Mamata Banerjee will be welcomed at the Mumbai airport by NCP leader Ajit Pawar. However, the whole country will also keep an eye on Wednesday’s industrial conference. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will highlight the industrial potential of Bengal at the conference. The meeting will be attended by the Chief Secretary of the State, Industry Secretary and other top officials of the state administration. There will also be a six-member industry delegation from the state. The list includes the leading industrialists of Bengal including Harsh Neotia. Meanwhile, Mamata Banerjee can also meet Shah Rukh Khan.