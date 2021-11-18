Mamata Banerjee | Narendra Modi: The foundation of parliamentary democracy in the country is getting weaker and weaker! Modi-Mamata statements are also clear fears

#Kolkata: The foundation of parliamentary democracy is getting weaker all over the country. What center is the key state. In both cases there is a complete digestive tract. No elected government can avoid its responsibility. Whether it is Narendra Modi’s BJP government at the center or Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool government in the state.

At one time, in the post-independence and post-independence parliamentary system of India, the uncompromising fighters in the freedom struggle, the left and the far left could not accept it as real independence in many cases. Some of them also identified the country’s parliament as a ‘pigsty’. But over time, they have come to accept that the ballot, not the bullet, is the real source of power. Accepting this is not an agreement or compromise with yourself. In fact, it is like the silt that settles in the water of the flowing river with that time. The fertility of the soil has been created through the fusion of different cultures. That culture was not created to glorify any single nation or single state. Created to glorify human civilization. Speaking of pluralism that is born in one. It has also been said that the republican state system, its main strength is in this parliamentary system. As a result, if the parliamentary system is endangered or weakened, the underlying driving force of our state will be weakened. Modi, Mamata, everyone can realize the truth of this essence. But, you can’t give medicine.

At a function in Delhi on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said parliamentarians must keep an eye on the country’s unity and integrity. On the same day, while holding an administrative meeting in the state, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee directed the party MLAs to attend the session in accordance with the rules. Addressing the new MLAs, the Chief Minister said that it is necessary to learn the rules of the assembly from the senior MLAs and use them.

Meanwhile, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, at the All India Speakers Conference in Himachal Pradesh, expressed concern over the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha sessions. Birla lamented the role of the MPs in the session and the disappointing presence of the MPs. Last Tuesday, the Chief Minister noticed the presence of the ruling party in the state assembly while voting for the anti-center proposal. About a hundred MLAs of the party were not present in the assembly during the voting on that day. Even after this incident, when the Chief Minister was warning the MLAs about this in Madhyamgram of North 24 Parganas yesterday, the picture of the Treasury Bench did not change in the slightest in the discussion of a very important and sensitive bill brought by the ruling party in the Legislative Assembly.

According to observers, the situation is not changing despite repeated warnings from the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister. Because, the root of the disease is much deeper. Therefore, if the ointment is applied on top like skin disease, the temporary disease is covered. But, that doesn’t heal.

Parliamentary experts say that like the other five diseases, it is a social disease. Deeper illness. Therefore, for treatment, it is necessary to first identify the disease and find its source. According to sociologists, “our parliamentary system is now a lot like an illegitimate child. After birth, the child denies its origin. After our MPs, MLAs have won the parliamentary system, the system through which he became the people’s representative seems to be unimportant. Denying. ” But, the only question is why are you denying? In fact, they are coming under the siege of the parliamentary system in a non-parliamentary way. As a result, it is not in the best interests of the people to rely on the parliamentary system to hold on to power. And that is why they have no obligation to maintain this system.