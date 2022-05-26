#Kolkata: Participating in a function of Kolkata police personnel, Chief Minister and Minister of Police Mamata Banerjee said there was a need for more women to join the West Bengal Police. Speaking on the occasion of empowerment of women in the state police, the Chief Minister said, “We want more women to join the police force. We are recruiting women for the Winners Force. ” Congratulating the medal winning police personnel on this special occasion, Mamata Banerjee said, “Many people criticize a lot. But the credit for today’s honor goes to the police family. The family helps from the side, accepting many sacrifices. Everybody criticizes if one or two mistakes are made. But the police are the first to run in danger. ”
