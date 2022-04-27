Mamata Banerjee – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: No matter how big the leader of that party is, no one will be spared if he gets involved in corruption Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has directed to take stern action against all the senior leaders of the party, especially in the name of illegal sand mining, embezzlement and extortion in the name of giving jobs. The Chief Minister made it clear that even the leaders of his own party, the Trinamool Congress, would not get a waiver.

On this day, the Chief Minister held a meeting with the government officials about the government camp at the door In that meeting, the Chief Minister spoke with the SP-DMs of different districts The Chief Minister directed that the Superintendent of Police and the District Magistrates should work together

Read more: The big news, the government-neighborhood solution is coming to the door again! The Chief Minister informed the day

The Chief Minister, while talking to Reshmi Komal, District Magistrate, West Midnapore, spoke out against illegal logging in Garbeta. In this context, the Chief Minister said, “No matter who the leader is, no matter which party, no one will be spared if he is involved in corruption.” Some people go around doing tolabaji If you take money in the name of giving job, if you take sand illegally, you have to take strict action Many are also raising money to get jobs in the central government I keep all the news When I say that the great leader will not be spared, then no one will be spared. ‘ At the same time, however, the Chief Minister has made it clear that his party cannot be held responsible for any leader’s personal corruption

On this day, the Chief Minister warned the police superintendents and district governors from different districts He expressed his displeasure that the ICs of different police stations in East Midnapore were carrying out personal harassment of some people Similarly, the Chief Minister reprimanded the Superintendent of Police of Ranaghat Police District for the incident

Published by:Debamoy Ghosh First published: April 27, 2022, 16:38 IST

Tags: Mamata Banerjee