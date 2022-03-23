March 23, 2022

Mamata Banerjee: ‘No one will get discount’, Mamata Banerjee is going to Rampurhat on Thursday alleging conspiracy!

26 mins ago admin


Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee finally opened her mouth about the Rampurhat incident. Attending a function to pay widow allowance at Netaji Indoor Stadium, the Chief Minister said, “It is a very sad event. I immediately removed the OC, ADPO. I have called Rampurhat at least fifty times. We formed the seat. There is a DG. Firhad Hakim, Anubrat Mandals went. I’ll go tomorrow too. But today some groups are going there to have lunch and eat lunch. Or go to Asansol now. Will stay there. So I will not go today, I will go tomorrow. “

Let’s go, it’s Bengali, not Uttar Pradesh. I also sent a delegation to Hathras, not allowed to enter. We all allow. Hathras, nothing happens with Unnao. Here you go, and then you sit on the TV. We judge everyone. No one will be spared. ”The Chief Minister also taunted the Governor without naming him. He said, “There is a Latsaheb here. He has been saying all day that Bengali is bad. Siliguri, Darjeeling are roaming around, condemning. “

Mamata Banerjee said on the day, “In fact, it is not possible to cause unrest, it is not possible to say that people cannot eat. The kids are not getting mid-day meal, they can’t say that. “

Published by:Suman Biswas

First published:

News 18 Read breaking news first in Bengali. There are daily fresh news, live updates of the news. Read the most reliable Bangla news on News18 Bangla website.

Tags: Mamata Banerjee, Rampurhat Violence



Source link

admin

See author's posts

More Stories

Question about the credibility of the seat, the Governor again sent a letter to the Chief Minister – News18 Bangla

1 hour ago admin

Rampurhat Violence: ‘People under house arrest and burnt to death!’ Self-motivated case in the High Court, at two o’clock in the afternoon

2 hours ago admin

Bratya Basu: Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, why not in Bengal? Question about the new colors of school uniforms!

4 hours ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

Mamata Banerjee: ‘No one will get discount’, Mamata Banerjee is going to Rampurhat on Thursday alleging conspiracy!

26 mins ago admin

Question about the credibility of the seat, the Governor again sent a letter to the Chief Minister – News18 Bangla

1 hour ago admin

Rampurhat Violence: ‘People under house arrest and burnt to death!’ Self-motivated case in the High Court, at two o’clock in the afternoon

2 hours ago admin

Bratya Basu: Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, why not in Bengal? Question about the new colors of school uniforms!

4 hours ago admin

33 cyber cells across the state in the fight against digital crime – News18 Bangla

5 hours ago admin