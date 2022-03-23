Mamata Banerjee: ‘No one will get discount’, Mamata Banerjee is going to Rampurhat on Thursday alleging conspiracy!

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee finally opened her mouth about the Rampurhat incident. Attending a function to pay widow allowance at Netaji Indoor Stadium, the Chief Minister said, “It is a very sad event. I immediately removed the OC, ADPO. I have called Rampurhat at least fifty times. We formed the seat. There is a DG. Firhad Hakim, Anubrat Mandals went. I’ll go tomorrow too. But today some groups are going there to have lunch and eat lunch. Or go to Asansol now. Will stay there. So I will not go today, I will go tomorrow. “

Let’s go, it’s Bengali, not Uttar Pradesh. I also sent a delegation to Hathras, not allowed to enter. We all allow. Hathras, nothing happens with Unnao. Here you go, and then you sit on the TV. We judge everyone. No one will be spared. ”The Chief Minister also taunted the Governor without naming him. He said, “There is a Latsaheb here. He has been saying all day that Bengali is bad. Siliguri, Darjeeling are roaming around, condemning. “

Mamata Banerjee said on the day, “In fact, it is not possible to cause unrest, it is not possible to say that people cannot eat. The kids are not getting mid-day meal, they can’t say that. “

Published by:Suman Biswas First published: March 23, 2022, 13:06 IST

