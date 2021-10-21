Mamata Banerjee North Bengal Visit | Mamata Banerjee is going to visit North Bengal, marathon meeting on flood situation?

#Kolkata: There was talk of going earlier. But the schedule had to be canceled as the by-elections came. Finally, on Monday, October 25, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is going to monitor the situation in rain-hit North Bengal.

Arriving in North Bengal, he will hold meetings with Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar in Uttarkanya. The next day, on the 28th, the Chief Minister’s destination was Karshiang. A one-point administrative meeting has also been organized there.

Roads in different directions are closed at the moment and large vehicles have been ordered to stop. As a result of the landslide, large stones have fallen on the road. Somehow the vehicles are being taken to a safe place through it. Siliguri police tweeted, “There was a big landslide 29 miles above National Highway 10. It will take time to clear the road. That is why small vehicles are being diverted from Siliguri to Coronation Bridge, Teesta and Rangpur. Tourists are also banned from going to Darjeeling at the moment.

