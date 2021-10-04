Mamata Banerjee Oath: Great victory in Bhabanipur, when will Mamata Banerjee take oath? Day after day …

#Kolkata: Almost all the political experts were sure that he would win. But there was a lot of speculation about how far he would win. When the whole country was focused on the Bhabanipur center since Thursday morning, it was seen that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was moving ahead of the rest from the beginning of the count. Naturally, as the count progresses, Mamata has a wide margin of victory over BJP candidate Priyanka Tibrewal. Many of the Trinamool claimed that the party leader would win by a margin of 50-60 thousand votes. That hint came true. He won from Bhabanipur by 56,835 votes. At the same time, he recovered the hat trick of victory in Bhabanipur. According to grassroots sources, the Chief Minister will take oath on October 8. It is learned that the swearing-in ceremony will be held in a small size in Corona.

Meanwhile, the Trinamool is going to start campaigning in the remaining four centers of Bengal, where the by-elections are going to be held on October 30. On the day of the historic victory in Bhabanipur, the party leader announced the names of the grassroots candidates in the by-elections of the remaining centers. In her first reaction after her victory, Mamata Banerjee has announced the names of her party’s candidates for the October 30 by-elections (West Bengal By Election).

There are by-elections in four more centers of the state on October 30 Among them, the Trinamool MLAs who won in Kharadha and Gosaba constituencies died Jagannath Sarkar and Nishith Pramanik, the two BJP-winning MLAs in Dinhata and Shantipur, have resigned to retain their seats.

Mamata has announced the name of Shobhandev Chattopadhyay as the Trinamool candidate in Kharadha. However, Mamata Banerjee had earlier said that she would be Shovandev’s candidate Trinamool candidate Kajal Sinha died a few days before the results of the polls in Kharadha According to the Trinamool leader, the Trinamool candidate in Shantipur is Brajkishore Goswami. Udayan Guha is being nominated again in the daytime. Udayan Guha 7 was defeated by Nishith Pramanik by a very short margin in the assembly elections

In Bhabanipur too, the ruling party had started campaigning much earlier than other parties In the same way, they defeated the opposition in the by-elections of the remaining four centers. The names of the candidates were announced by the leader of the ruling party of the state As a result, the Trinamool started ahead of the opposition in the by-elections of the remaining four seats.