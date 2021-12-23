Mamata Banerjee on 75th Independence || Mamata has big plans for Netaji-Gandhi, ready to make an impact at the all-India level

#Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee held a preparatory meeting for the 75th Independence Day at Nabanna Assembly Hall. Manisis will be commemorated across the state for 7 days from 15th August. There will be a special program on Netaji from January 23 to January 30. The Chief Minister will take part in the march till Shyambazar on January 23. Walking and sirens will be sounded on Netaji’s birthday.

In addition, the World Music Conference in 2022 will be on Red Road. The state government will build a university in the name of Gandhiji in Tamil Nadu. The whole city will be lit up in those days.

Next year marks 75 years of independence. Naturally, rainfall is very significant. So on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a preparatory meeting with the chief ministers of virtually all the states on how to celebrate August 15. Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also attended the meeting as a member of the committee. But he complained that neither he nor anyone in the northeastern state of India was given a chance to speak. Speakers at the meeting included Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Rajasthan and Andhra Pradesh Chief Ministers, Punjab Chief Minister Amarendra Singh, Lata Mangeshkar and many others.

However, Mamata has made special plans to celebrate Independence Day in the state. He has formed a committee to celebrate Independence Day with eminent people of Bengal. On that day, Nabanna held a preparatory meeting with the members of the committee.