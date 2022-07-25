Mamata Banerjee on Arpita Mukherjee: ‘She is Parthar’s friend, has nothing to do with the party’, Mamata opens up about Arpita without naming her

#Kolkata: Everyone was waiting. What does party leader Mamata Banerjee say about Partha Chatterjee’s arrest? On Monday, Mamata Banerjee opened her mouth about the activities of ED in the SSC corruption case from the Bangabibhushan award ceremony. At the same time, the Trinamool supremo clarified the party’s position regarding Arpita Mukhopadhyay, who came up in the incident of Tk 21 crore cash recovery. (Mamata Banerjee on Arpita Mukherjee)

On this day, Mamata Banerjee said from the awarding stage, ‘Money has been recovered from a woman’s house. Party, government has nothing to do with that woman. Money was recovered from a woman’s house. Let it be judged in time. I don’t mind a life sentence if proven true.

After the arrest of ED Arpita Mukherjee, a video of Mamata’s conversation with Arpita at Partha Chatterjee’s puja Naktala Udayan Sangh has gone viral on social media. Many opponents sneered that the Chief Minister knows Arpita personally. On this day, Mamata opened her mouth on that topic from the stage of Bangabibhushan. He said, ‘Let’s go to the puja. Call me to worship. What do I do if I don’t know?’

The chief minister claimed, ‘I have gone to a pandal. How do I know if a woman has gone? He is a friend of Peter. Disrespecting all women with one woman.’ In his words, ‘If someone has made a mistake, the government will not take responsibility. Neither party. The party has nothing to do with that woman.’ Mamata’s frank words, ‘If someone makes a mistake, no one will support him. But if someone insults me in this way, then I will say, a wounded lion is terrible.’

