February 2, 2022

Mamata Banerjee on Congress: Don’t hold hands, Mamata Banerjee

47 mins ago


“We are ready to fight,” Mamata Banerjee said at the Netaji Indoor Stadium on Wednesday. We are ready to remove the BJP. Let’s all regional teams work together Let’s defeat the BJP. My only fight is to create industry and employment. ‘ In his words, ‘BJP is a small party. His two pandas. There is nothing in the budget. Not a word for people. Diamonds want diamonds. Vegetables do not want fish. Make diamond broth, curry. Eat diamond bells. Pegasus is the biggest broker of BJP. Miserable political party. The country’s tradition, heritage has been destroyed. Photos and information– Abir Ghoshal



