Mamata Banerjee on Covid: Mamata Banerjee joins hands with people to obey the rules

#Kolkata: The number of coronavirus cases is increasing in Bengal every day. The third wave has already begun. In this situation, if the corona outbreak escalates further, the state may move towards stricter restrictions, said Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Covid. On that day, he said, “I would say with folded hands, wear the mask. Corona has increased in the last one week. Growing more If the covidia grows more, then we will strictly restrict. The administration cannot force anyone to wear a mask by arrest. That’s the decent thing to do, and it should end there. “

The state government has already imposed a number of restrictions on the state. But corona infections are growing at a record rate every day. In this situation, the Chief Minister said, “We are now forbidding everyone to associate. Today we had a cabinet meeting. I don’t know who Kovid was. I will request everyone not to be afraid.

At the press conference in Nabanna on that day, the Chief Minister was seen wearing hand gloves. There, he said, “If you have a fever for three days, you should see a doctor.” In this situation, Gangasagar did not want to say anything special about the fair. In his words, “Gangasagar Mela is now under consideration in the court. So I won’t talk about it. “

The Chief Minister said that 45,417 patients have been found in the state in the last few days. 2920 people are admitted in the hospital. The number of hospital admissions is very low. Although the disease is not serious this time, the infection is very high. However, there are 198 hospitals for Kovid in the state. There are 19 thousand 560 beds. There are 4100 ICU beds. However, he said that there is no need to go to the hospital if there are less symptoms.