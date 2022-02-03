Mamata Banerjee on Durga Puja The announcement is sympathetic

#Kolkata: Despite coming to power for the third time in the state on May 2, 2021, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee could not sit in a physical meeting with the state officials due to Kovid infection. When Corona Atimari started in 2020, the Chief Minister was forced to physically close the administrative meeting. This time it started again. Today, February 3, at the Netaji Indoor Stadium, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee met the District Magistrates of each district, the Superintendent of Police and the Additional Chief Secretary of each department, the Chief Secretaries. There, the Chief Minister made an important announcement about this year’s Durga Puja (Durga Puja 2022). He said, “There will be a procession from Shyambazar on September 1 at 1 pm. Our city Kolkata will be on its way thanking UNESCO for recognizing Durgapujo. People from all over the state will be involved. Some will shout, some will pray and support the procession. There will also be a Pujo Carnival on Red Road. “

The Chief Minister has already given instructions to build Jagannath Temple in Digha. On the same day, he said, “The work of Jagannath temple under construction in Digha has to be completed quickly. Let the work of the temple be finished soon. As soon as the temple opens, I will go for the first pujo. ” “Government projects cannot be abandoned on the pretext of voting,” he said. Why is Kolkata lagging behind in Kanyashree project? Many are doing very well, but some do not want to work. Learn to work this time. We have to take a good look at whether the widow allowance, old age allowance and humanitarian allowance are going to the deserving people or not.

Highlighting the two districts on the day, he said, “Why are Birbhum and East Burdwan lagging behind in terms of work? Upstairs officials sent the work downstairs and said the work was done. But it is being neglected. The concerned officials have to pay attention to the work of their office. I just gave money and did the fair, it will not work this way. We have to work. “

Regarding Lakshmi’s treasury, he said, “16.5 million people have been brought to Lakshmi’s treasury.” However, he expressed his displeasure over the role of banks in student credit cards. The biggest obstacle is the banks. Banks are not cooperating. Other banks are not giving. It seems that the banks are doing kindness. Politically, one of them is forbidding them. “

Published by:Suman Biswas First published: February 03, 2022, 15:34 IST

Tags: Durga Puja 2022, Mamata Banerjee