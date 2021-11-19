November 19, 2021

Mamata Banerjee on Farm Laws: ‘If you win today, you …’

43 mins ago admin


#Kolkata: After a long struggle, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has finally announced the repeal of three controversial Farm Laws. However, the farmers will continue their agitation till the law is finally repealed in the parliament, said farmer leader Rakesh Tikait. However, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Mamata Banerjee on Farm Laws) sees the repeal of the Agriculture Act as a victory for the farmers. The Chief Minister of West Bengal has already written a poem on the subject.

On Friday morning, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee congratulated the farmers on the repeal of the Agriculture Act. He also wrote poems about it. He also congratulated the farmers there as ‘fighters’. Mamata Banerjee always has a special place in her mind with the farmers. Exactly that emotion was expressed today after the repeal of the Agriculture Act.

This is a new poem written by Mamata Banerjee to pay homage to the farmers by capitalizing on the way in which the central government has been forced to bow its head in the struggle and movement of the farmers. He protested in his writings, citing the arrogance and arrogance of the ruler.

The Chief Minister paid homage to the way in which the farmers across the country have ignited the flames of protest against the shattering of arms. However, this is not the first time that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has written a poem about the peasant movement. He has repeatedly written poems against the central government on various issues. Mamata Banerjee roared against the central government on all issues be it NRC or agriculture bill. After the repeal of the Agriculture Act on Friday, the Chief Minister wrote a poem and posted it on his social media.



