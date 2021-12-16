December 16, 2021

Mamata Banerjee on KMC Elections 2021: ‘Argentina’ in Mamata’s face, responds to sarcasm

#Kolkata: Trinamool leader Mamata Banerjee took the campaign by storm in the last days of Kolkata pre-poll (KMC Elections 2021). Reacting to the opposition’s allegations about the development of Kolkata, Mamata Banerjee also drew the issue of painting the city blue and white from the meeting of Baghayatin in South Kolkata on Thursday. On this day, he said, “Anyone who comes to Calcutta says what was before, and what has happened today. Seeing me painted blue-white, he said sarcastically, I am doing Argentina. Now Mumbai, Bangalore, Delhi are all doing the same. If I do it wrong, and if you do it, then it is tuntuni? “



