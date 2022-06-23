Mamata Banerjee on Maharashtra Crisis: New schedule in Maharashtra due to presidential election? Standing next to Uddhav, Mamata launched a scathing attack on the BJP

#Mumbai: The political crisis in Maharashtra has intensified. The entanglement of the government has not been cut yet. Meanwhile, Shiv Sena rebel MLA Eknath Shinde has made a new demand. He claims that he is the real leader of Shiv Sena. According to the Shiv Sena’s political ideology, the Shiv Sena should have a real alliance with the BJP. In this situation, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has said to the rebel MLAs, “We are ready to leave Maha Bikash Agari. Before that, the protesters should return to Mumbai. ” In such a situation, Mamata Banerjee opened her mouth about the situation in Maharashtra. “The BJP is destroying democracy,” he said.

This is not the end, Mamata’s attack, ” there is a presidential election. They are behind with 1 lakh votes. So they chose this time. The CBI is arresting everyone in the case. Although 200 people in our party have been given notice. There is no limit to money. Isn’t that corruption? “

Read more: Huge potential for Asansol cell gas! Mamata announces cancellation of Left Accords

Mamata Banerjee added, “He could have been sent to this state instead of Assam. I would give them good service. I am skeptical of democracy. We want justice. I want justice for Uddhav Thackeray. I think a state government needs to be judged. Attempts are being made to overthrow the government in an unethical manner. “

Read more: CM on SSKM on the way to Nabanna! Why? The buzz started in various quarters

In the news so far, Eknath Shinde has claimed that he has the support of more than 40 MLAs, as well as 18 Shiv Sena MPs. Although the letter of support has been published, it contains the names of 34 MLAs. Meanwhile, Trinamool supporters staged a protest in front of a hotel in Guwahati where Shiv Sena MLAs are staying.

However, the NCP has joked about Shind’s support. On behalf of NCP, leader Jayant Patil said that Eknath can only show his strength in Assam. But he has to come to Mumbai to show real strength. Eknath come to Mumbai, come and show your strength, then the power will be understood. Jayant Patil further said, we are completely with Uddhav Thackeray. We met with him, we told him, the NCP has full support for him.

Published by:Suman Biswas First published: June 23, 2022, 16:50 IST

Tags: Mamata Banerjee, Uddhav Thackeray