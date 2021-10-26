Mamata Banerjee On misuse of Red Light on Police cars and Kalipuja guidelines | Red light car misuse is severe punishment! Strict attitude to stop irregularities of the Chief Minister … – News18 Bangla

# Shiliguri : Kalipuja (Kalipuja 2021), Jagaddharthi Pujo and Chhat Pujo are coming at the end of Sharadotsab. Administrative precautions are being taken in Kolkata for the festival. Even in the festive atmosphere but in no case will the ban be tolerated (Kalipuja 2021). The state government is keeping a watchful eye on that. Even before Kalipujo, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee warned about several issues.

At a press conference in Siliguri on Tuesday, the Chief Minister (Mamata Banerjee) spoke of austerity in many areas. He said the administration would ensure that no government vehicle or police vehicle (Red Light On Govt Vehicle) was misused. In his words, “Many people are misusing government power and using red light (Govt Vehicle). They have to be stopped.” The Chief Minister (Mamata Banerjee) has instructed the administrative officials about this.

On the same day, the Chief Minister (Mamata Banerjee) reminded, “Even if there is joy in Kalipuja (Kalipuja 2021), we should all bet according to the rules of the Pollution Control Board. We are allowing the use of green crackers. . “

The Chief Minister (Mamata Banerjee) also announced a two-day holiday in Chhat Pujo with good news for the state government employees. After a long holiday from before Durga Puja to after Lakshmipujo, there is Kalipuja (Kalipuja 2021), Diwali or Dewali and Vratrdvitiya in front. He has a holiday. The Chief Minister also announced Chhatpujo holiday. In Siliguri, Mamata Banerjee announced that all government offices and educational institutions would be closed on November 10 and 11 on the occasion of Chhat Pujo. The state has announced a holiday again without cutting off the autumn holiday. As a result, happy government employees.

Mamata Banerjee has announced that this time the holiday of Chhat Pujo is changing a little. Holidays were announced on November 9 and 10 on the occasion of Chhatpujo. That has changed to November 10 and 11 holidays. For the last three years, Chhatpujo has been given two days off. This time too he is not doing otherwise. Just the day is changing. Holidays are coming back one day.

Incidentally, in the past, only those who used to worship Chhat used to get leave. Now all the employees of the state government get Chhatpujo leave. KMDA has called a meeting for Chhatpujo. Police and municipal officials are expected to be present at the meeting. Earlier, the finance ministry said in a statement that there would be a holiday on November 10 and 11. On behalf of Navanna, it was informed earlier that all the state government employees will get leave on the day of Chhatpujo on November 10. This time the Chief Minister himself sealed the news at a press conference.