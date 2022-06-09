Mamata Banerjee on Nupur Sharma Remark: Mamata Banerjee opens her mouth in the debate on the Prophet

#Kolkata: State Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee finally responded to the Prophet’s debate. He also tweeted on Thursday demanding the arrest of BJP’s Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal. In multiple tweets, he wrote, “I strongly condemn the recent disgusting, provocative, divisive and hateful remarks of some destructive, irresponsible leaders of the BJP.” As a result of such comments and behavior, not only violence is spread, the mind of the country is divided, peace and unity of the country is also destroyed.

At the same time, in spite of this heinous persuasion, I appeal to all my brothers and sisters of all races, religions and communities to maintain peace in the greater good of the common man. (3/3) – Mamata Banerjee (aMamataOfficial) June 9, 2022

This is not the end, Mamata wrote, “I strongly demand the immediate arrest of the accused BJP leaders in the interest of preserving the secular heritage and unity of the country and the need for peace of mind of the people.” At the same time, despite this heinous persuasion, I appeal to all my brothers and sisters of all races, religions and communities to maintain peace in the greater good of the common man. “

Incidentally, a few days ago, BJP national spokesperson Nupur Sharma made controversial remarks about the Prophet in an interview with a television channel. Delhi BJP chief Naveen Jindal later retweeted his remarks. Since then, many Islamic states in West Asia have erupted in anger. Several countries summoned Indian embassy staff and practically reprimanded them. Several countries also called for a boycott of Indian goods.

The BJP is also cautious so that the situation does not get worse. The party has also warned leaders who have been accused of spreading slander or hatred in the past. BJP has suspended Nupur and expelled Naveen for his comments. This time, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also demanded their arrest.

First published: June 09, 2022, 15:18 IST

Tags: Mamata Banerjee, Nupur Sharma