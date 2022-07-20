Menu
Wednesday, July 20, 2022
Kolkata Updates

Mamata Banerjee on Sahid Diwas: 'Alert to all districts', Trinamool leader Mamata's big message before July 21

Date:


#Kolkata: Vigorous preparations for Trinamool Congress Martyr’s Day on July 21 have started almost a month in advance. The historic rally will be held at Dharmatala in Kolkata. Before that, party leader Mamata Banerjee gave a message to boost the morale of party leaders and workers. Standing on the balcony of her home in Kalighat, Trinamool leader Mamata urged the mothers-soil-people to join Dharmatala on Thursday in a very homely mood. (Mamata Banerjee on Sahid Diwas)

On this day, Mamata Banerjee said in a video message, ‘I appeal to everyone to come. I appeal to all political parties. Witness 21 July. Tomorrow is July 21. This is a very memorable day for us. It is a historic day. Our emotions are attached to this day. We offer martyrdom. Although the weather is not good during this time. Yet lakhs of people come to our gathering.’

Trinamool leader’s call, ‘We invite everyone to our 21 July program. I appeal to everyone who can come. Come physically. Those who can’t will watch on TV or on our page. I will tell everyone to cooperate with the administration. Cooperate with the districts. Those who come by car, don’t hurry, don’t hurry. So that no accidents happen Alerting all districts to help people. I will tell all political parties, all people to witness 21 July. 21 means movement, 21 means language, 21 means direction.

Trinamool Congress leaders and workers have started coming from different parts of the state for the past few days. Due to Corona, the party celebrated Martyr’s Day virtually for the last two years. This time, Trinamool Congress is hoping for more crowds in Dharmatala. As the infection is still under control this year, Ghassful Shibir has planned to observe Martyr’s Day with a large gathering. Naturally, small and big grassroots leaders from different parts of the state have organized a preparatory meeting for Martyrs’ Day. Road meetings, processions, wall writing, workshops are going on. The target of party leaders and workers is now Dharmatala.

