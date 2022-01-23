Mamata Banerjee on Subhas Chandra Bose: Planning Commission in Bengal, Netaji

#Kolkata: On the occasion of the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee paid homage by laying a wreath at the feet of Netaji on the ground. Prominent people are also present on the occasion. The Chief Minister of Bengal attacked the central government from that occasion. The siren sounded on Netaji’s birthday at 12:15 pm on Sunday. The Chief Minister also played conch shells. He then laid a wreath at the Netaji statue.

Speaking on the occasion, Mamata Banerjee said, “Netaji had planned the Planning Commission. And when the Modi government came to power, it gave up the planning commission. The policy commission has created. This decision is a shame. We will set up a planning commission in Bengal. “On the same day, Mamata Banerjee announced,” We are building the Azad Hind Monument in remembrance of the ideals of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose. Joy Hind University is being built in our Bengal by dedicating it in the name of Netaji. The Bengal Planning Commission is being formed in the style of the National Planning Commission.

Read more: ‘I saw two …’, the body of a wounded goat, but what in the forest of Lalgarh!

The Chief Minister added, “This planning commission was headed by Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. It is a shame to give up this commission. We will build Joy Hind Bahini in schools. ‘ “There is no place in Delhi,” he wrote. Netaji will be in Bengal. And Bengali shows the way to the whole world. This time too it will show. We will take out this tablo on Red Road on Republic Day. ‘

Read more: ‘Show compassion’, on what subject is Modi-Shah’s target Kalyan Banerjee?

The Chief Minister added, ‘Netaji is not only of Bengal, he is of the whole world. He did not return after leaving India. Where did you go, what happened? The Center has repeatedly said that the truth will come out. But nothing happened. “

Published by:Suman Biswas First published: January 23, 2022, 13:15 IST

Tags: Mamata Banerjee, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose