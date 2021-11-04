Mamata Banerjee on Subrata Mukherjee: ‘I can’t see Subrata Da’s body’, Mamata leaves Pujo and rushes to hospital

#Kolkata: On the night of Kalipujo, darkness descended on the political arena of Bengal. The late Subrata Mukherjee, the former mayor of Kolkata and the minister of four departments including the state panchayat and rural development, has passed away. He was 65 years old at the time of his death. Mamata Banerjee rushed to the hospital mourning the death of her long time colleague Subrata ‘Da’. Mamata Banerjee on Subrata Mukherjee (Mamata Banerjee on Subrata Mukherjee) Minister Arup Biswas came to SSKM Hospital shortly after 8 pm. He was quickly seen picking up some phones. After that Mamata came to the hospital with Minister Firhad Hakim. After spending some time inside, he said, “I could not have imagined that darkness would come down on such a light day. There have been many disasters, but it is a great disaster. People like Subrata Mukherjee, he is so lively, I don’t know if the party will be alive.

He said that Subrata Mukherjee’s body would be taken to Rabindra Sadan at 9 am. His body will remain at Rabindra Sadan till 2 pm. His body will then be taken to his home and club. But Mamata said, “It is not possible for me to see the body of Subrata Da. I can’t see the bodies of those I love so much. This day also met, smiled. Said I will go to the district again. But that’s what happened. There is a huge heart attack. The doctors tried a lot. Once that happened in Darjeeling too, we brought it back with great difficulty. But this time it did not happen.

Minister of State Firhad Hakim also said, “We are all shocked by the death of Subrata. Minister Arup Biswas said, “Really irreparable loss.” Subrata Mukherjee, a colorful character in Bengali politics. It can be said that the last chapter is one. He got involved in the politics of the Congress genre in the sixties. He started with student politics. His rise with Priya Ranjan Dasmunsi. 1982-1986 was its Minister of Information and Culture. He has worked closely with Siddhartha Shankar Roy. He is the 36th mayor of Kolkata. He was the mayor from 2000 to 2005.