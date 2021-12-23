Mamata Banerjee on Subrata Mukherjee: Subrata Mukherjee was the mayor then

#Kolkata: Mamata Banerjee relied on Firhad Hakim as the mayor of Kolkata. Atin Ghosh was made the deputy mayor. At the same time, MP Mala Roy was made the chairman. Mamata Banerjee sat in a meeting with party leaders at Maharashtra Nibas in South Kolkata. It was there that the party’s state president Subrata Boxi announced the names of mayors, deputy mayors and mayors. Before that announcement, Mamata Banerjee brought up the words of the late Subrata Mukherjee (Mamata Banerjee on Subrata Mukherjee), the former mayor of Kolkata.

On this day, the Trinamool leader greeted the newly elected councilors of the party. He also welcomed the winners of the opposition. At that time, Mamata Banerjee said, “I miss Subrata Mukherjee very much today. When he became mayor, councilors had to stay in the Nizam’s Palace for three days in a row before the board was formed. So as not to snatch. Our numbers were also low. I miss Subrata today. The loss of Subrata Dar is a great loss to us. “

State Panchayat Minister Subrata Mukherjee has passed away on Kalipujo this year. As much as his work as a minister has been praised, the various steps taken by Subrata Mukherjee during his tenure as the Mayor of Calcutta have further stirred him up. His tenure as a metropolitan of Calcutta is also called by many as the golden age of the municipality. The Trinamool leader conveyed the message of Subrata Mukherjee to the newly elected councilors.

Addressing the new winners on the day, Mamata Banerjee said, “I may not be able to accommodate everyone. 40 new faces came to win. They all have to learn to work well. Have to work. Remember that people will appreciate good deeds. Doing the wrong thing will send the wrong message. “