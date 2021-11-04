Mamata Banerjee on Subrata Mukherjee: ‘Such a catastrophe has never come to life’, says Mamata Banerjee

#Kolkata: Subrata Mukherjee passed away. State Panchayat Minister Subrata Mukherjee died of a heart attack on the night of Kalipujo. He arrived at the hospital as soon as the news reached his longtime political ally, Mamata Banerjee, the state’s chief minister. After spending some time in the hospital, the Chief Minister (Mamata Banerjee on Subrata Mukherjee) announced, ‘It was so dark in the day of light, I couldn’t even imagine. There have been many disasters, but it is a great disaster. People like Subrata Mukherjee, he is so lively, I don’t know if the party will be alive. See you that day too, smile. Said I will go to the district again. But that’s what happened. There is a huge heart attack. The doctors tried a lot. Once that happened in Darjeeling too, we brought it back with great difficulty. But this time it did not happen. ” At the same time, the Chief Minister said, ” At the same time, heart problems do not always have to be shown. It’s not right to leave. “

In 1971, Subrata Mukherjee won the election for the first time from Baliganj. In 1972, he won from Baliganj again. In 1966, the Congress itself was defeated in a miserable defeat. Jorabagan in North Kolkata in the 1982 assembly polls. From there, Chowrangi won three times in a row in 1998. Winning. Trinamool MLA in 2001. Rate for Congress from Chowrangi in 2008. In 2011, he returned to the grassroots and won in Baliganj. The minister too.

Subrata Mukherjee is a colorful character in Bengal politics. It can be said that the last chapter is one. He got involved in the politics of the Congress genre in the sixties. He started with student politics. His rise with Priya Ranjan Dasmunsi. 1982-1986 was its Minister of Information and Culture. He has worked closely with Siddhartha Shankar Roy. He is the 36th mayor of Kolkata. He was the mayor from 2000 to 2005.