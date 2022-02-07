Mamata Banerjee on TMC Candidate List: Subrata Boxi, Perth Chatterjee’s published list of candidates is final,

#Kolkata: Trinamool (TMC) leaders and activists have been protesting in various parts of the state for the past few days over dissatisfaction with the West Bengal Municipal Elections list. Confusion was created about which candidate list is final Chief Minister and Trinamool leader Mamata Banerjee, however, said that the list given by the party’s state president Subrata Boxi and secretary general Perth Chatterjee was final. At the same time, avoiding the issue of protests, he claimed that all the problems have been created due to confusion (Mamata Banerjee on TMC Candidate List).

Incidentally, since the release of the Trinamool candidate list, some leaders and activists have been protesting in different parts of the state. Many leaders and activists are protesting without getting pre-voting tickets There is practically one picture in the whole state

In addition to the official list, a list of candidates from the Trinamool’s Twitter account is also published. There was no similarity between the two lists The ruling party of the state has to be quite uncomfortable about that

On the same day, before leaving for Lucknow, Mamata Banerjee opened her mouth to clear up the confusion over the list of candidates.

Besides, the Chief Minister did not want to give importance to the protest due to dissatisfaction with not getting tickets He claims, ‘These are all made by you It is not possible to satisfy everyone In some places there was only confusion, and no problem. “

Published by:Debamoy Ghosh First published: February 07, 2022, 17:51 IST

