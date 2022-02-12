Mamata Banerjee on TMC: Trinamool All India Working Committee announced, there are 20 including Mamata-Abhishek

#Kolkata: Trinamool leader Mamata Banerjee (Mamata Banerjee on TMC) called an emergency meeting at Kalighat on Saturday. It was there that Mamata Banerjee announced the party’s national working committee. Apart from Mamata, Abhishek Banerjee (Mamata Banerjee on TMC) is also in the working committee. A total of 20 names have been announced today (Mamata Banerjee on TMC). However, the names of the office bearers have not been finalized yet. Later Mamata Banerjee will nominate the name. This was stated by Trinamool secretary general Perth Chatterjee after Saturday’s meeting.

Read more: Bhaba Atomic Research Center has announced the recruitment of the group.

Trinamool general secretary Perth Chatterjee said that now the national working committee of the party is Mamata Bandopadhyay, Amit Mitra, Perth Chatterjee, Subrata Boxi, Sudip Bandyopadhyay, Abhishek Bandyopadhyay, Buluchik Barik, Chandrima Bhattacharya, Sukhendu Shekhar Roy, Asima Patryo, Asima Patryal, Matil Mallick, Rajiv Tripathi. The committee does not have the name of Firhad Hakim, the name of the heavyweight like Arup Biswas. Later, Mamata Banerjee will announce the names of the office bearers of this committee. That name will go to the Election Commission for final approval. For now, all grassroots committees are extinct. That is the news from party sources.

Read more: This rule of the railways is being re-introduced from Valentine’s Day, passengers must know …

Leaving the meeting, Perth Chatterjee further said, ‘Mamata Banerjee held a meeting at the registered office. After becoming the president, he mentioned the names of five or six people, saying that he would work for the time being. Called everyone today. Today, the All India Trinamool National Action Committee has announced its name. The list of office bearers will be published soon. Mamata Banerjee will nominate the name.

Published by:Raima Chakraborty First published: February 12, 2022, 18:38 IST

Tags: Abhishek Banerjee, Mamata Banerjee