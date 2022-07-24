Mamata Banerjee on Uttam Kumar: One of the country’s greatest matinee idols, remember Mamata on death day

#Kolkata: 42nd death anniversary of Mahanayak Uttam Kumar. The year is 1980. This legendary actor died on this day. Almost four decades have passed since his death, but Bengalis have not lost the magic of Uttam. Today on his death anniversary, Uttam-Samsaran is in the hearts of film lovers. On this death day, the cultural world of Bengal remembers him with a humble heart. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also paid tribute to Uttam Kumar by tweeting on Sunday. (Mamata Banerjee on Uttam Kumar)

On this day, the Chief Minister wrote in a tweet, ‘My respects on the death anniversary of the legendary hero Uttam Kumar. He was one of the most popular matinee idols of the country. He lives in our hearts even today.’ He excelled in every role from not only acting but also directing to production composer. He has given a total of 211 films to the audience in Bengali film world. Out of which Mahanayak has also directed three films. The name of the film is Kalankini Kankavati, Padavali of Vanpalashi, Just One Year.

My sincere tribute to legendary Mahanayak Uttam Kumar on his death anniversary. He was one of the most beloved matinee idols of our country. The icon resides in our hearts even today. — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) July 24, 2022

Read more: 41 years after his death, Bengalis still enjoy the great hero Uttam Kumar

Even on the 42nd death day, why is the great hero so attractive? In fact, hard work and determination along with talent brought him to this unique height. He was not ‘better’ from the beginning. ‘Arun’ Kanti was known as ‘Flop Master General’. Because the industry gave him this title as the first 7 films of his career were flops. His journey from ‘Uttam’ to ‘Nayaka’ and later to ‘Mahanayaka’ is actually due to a genius of Bichitravarga. While there were many other memorable acting talents during his time, he stands out.

Read more: Uttam Kumar wanted to ‘escape’, Tarun Majumdar said no! Not many people know this story

Uttam Kumar is remembered by his numerous devotees on his 42nd death anniversary on Sunday, 24 July 2022. It was heard in Mahanayaka’s lips, “If you remember me in the evening and at night, the storm will flow outside, the rain will fall in your eyes”. The songs of this song by Uttam Kumar in Devdas come alive when the month of Shravan comes. Because everyone remembers Uttam Kumar.

Published by:Raima Chakraborty First published: July 24, 2022, 10:50 IST

Tags: Mamata Banerjee, Uttam Kumar