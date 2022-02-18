Mamata Banerjee: Preparations are being made, interest is high around Nabanna meeting on February 23

#Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee called an important meeting on industry. This meeting is about West Bengal Industrial Promotion. The meeting will be held on February 23 at 3 pm in Nabanna meeting room. Besides Tajpur seaport, investment from North Bengal will also be discussed at the meeting.

Preparations for the World Trade and Industry Conference are also being discussed. The Deucha Pachami mine may also be discussed at the meeting. The meeting is being called important on behalf of the administration.

During her recent visit to North Bengal, Mamata Banerjee also spoke about the big steps taken by the industry. He called for investment in building industry in multiple fields through PowerPoint presentation in front of the Chamber of Commerce. At the same time, he returned to Calcutta in April, inviting everyone to the World Bengal Trade Conference.

The industrialists have taken initiative to invest after listening to the Chief Minister and understanding the whole issue. The state government has made plans for industry in 6 districts of the state. On Thursday, Chief Secretary Harikrishna Dwivedi came up with the possibility of huge investment and employment. Coming to power for the third time, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has turned a blind eye to industry and employment. The World Bengal Trade Conference is on April 20 and 21. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also scheduled to attend the inauguration. So Nabanna wants to keep all the outlines before that conference. That is why Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has called a meeting on February 23.

