Mamata Banerjee Rally | Mini India’s ‘Little’ Mamata’s meeting in Gujarat, strategy to turn the game around in backward wards

#Kolkata: Mamata Banerjee will be promoting ‘Mini India’ on the second day. Today he will campaign for the Bhabanipur by-election in ‘Mini India’ in Gujarat (Mamata Banerjee Rally | Bhabanipur), i.e. in ward no.

Trinamool is lagging behind in this ward in 2092 votes in the last assembly polls. The BJP got 5936 votes and the Trinamool got 3644 votes. This is where the ruling party wants to turn the wind. There are about 6,000 Gujarati votes and about 2,500 Marwari votes. There are also Bengali-speaking, Gujarati, Punjabi, Marwari and Muslim voters Bhabanipur assembly constituency is like a piece of India And that is why both the Trinamool-BJP parties are setting the table in their own way centering on Bhabanipur.

Already last week, Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Bandopadhyay (Mamata Banerjee Rally | Bhabanipur) had separate meetings with non-Bengali voters in Bhabanipur. Trinamool leader Sukhendushekhar Roy said, “People from different parts of India have lived in Bhabanipur for ages. Please don’t try to stir up trouble here. ‘

“Not only Gujaratis, but also Marwaris, Sikhs and Muslims live in Bhabanipur,” said Dilip Ghosh, the BJP’s former state president. They will vote for the interests of this state and the politics here In Bhabanipur, these non-Bengali voters are the BJP’s biggest hope. In the 2021 assembly elections, the BJP was leading in wards 60 and 64 mainly because of the non-Bengali vote. Trinamool was ahead in the remaining six wards. The BJP has targeted the non-Bengali Hindu vote, the primary goal of the BJP is to win the votes of the Gujarati, Punjabi, Marwari and Bihari communities, and the Trinamool wants to win the Chief Minister by a record margin.

The BJP has also targeted the non-Bengali-speaking vote and given the responsibility of holding elections in Bhabanipur to Barrackpore MP Arjun Singh. However, the Trinamool Congress has formed a special team for door-to-door campaigning in this ward