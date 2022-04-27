Mamata Banerjee: ‘Rampurhat incident did not happen’, was a big negligence! Who is the target of Mamata in the administrative meeting?

#Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took the oath of office from the Nabanna administrative meeting. On the one hand, as he gave a message to the leaders of his own party, he sharply attacked the BJP and the central government, on the other hand, he also questioned the negligence of his own administration. Speaking in that context, Mamata Banerjee pointed the finger at the ‘failure’ of the police in the incident at Bogtui in Rampurhat. He said, “The incident in Rampurhat would not have happened if the DSP had gone there that day. Many mistakes have been made. For him, the image of the government has been tarnished. Tarapith police station needs to be more active. If the police had controlled that day, would they have burned their faces like this? “

On this day, the Chief Minister made it clear that no matter how big the leader of the party is, no one will be spared if he is involved in corruption. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has directed to take stern action against all the senior leaders of the party, especially in the name of illegal sand mining, embezzlement and extortion in the name of giving jobs. On this day, he made it clear that the leaders of his own party, the Trinamool Congress, would not be spared in all these cases.

Read more: What happened! Jhargram lost Jaisalam in temperature! You will be surprised to hear the difference …

In the Rampurhat incident, the opposition has also raised the issue of giving jobs to the bereaved families. In that context, the Chief Minister also targeted the opposition. He said, “Do they have any social responsibility? I gave the jobs from my quota. They should learn. We also did it for the families of those who died in the storm. What should I say to those who have taken out the money? Why illegal coal will come from outside? And for that reason ED will get arrested with CBI? Cows will come from Uttar Pradesh and it will be my fault. Will cross my border. The BSF is leaving. And it’s my fault. “

READ MORE: Deadline incident at Deganga school, teachers rushed to hospital with three students!

The Chief Minister further warned that illegal coal vehicles should not enter from Assam. The police should not make mistakes so that the government does not have to pay compensation. On the same day, the Chief Minister also held a meeting with the government officials about the government camp at the door In that meeting, the Chief Minister spoke with the SP-DMs of different districts The Chief Minister directed that the Superintendent of Police and the District Magistrates should work together

Published by:Suman Biswas First published: April 27, 2022, 18:42 IST

Tags: Bogtui case, Mamata Banerjee