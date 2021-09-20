Mamata Banerjee reached Bhabanipur today with Prashant Kishor and Abhishek Banerjee

#Kolkata: On Monday afternoon, CM Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee suddenly arrived in Bhabanipur to campaign. Significantly, Mamata Abhishek PK (Mamata Abhishek PK) was also seen in Bhabanipur with Mamata Abhishek. Mamata went to the local temple that day. Talked to people in the area.

Read more: Sushmita Dev submits nomination, enters Rajya Sabha without contest?

Sources said that Mamata and Abhishek Bandyopadhyay along with Prashant Kishor suddenly reached Bhabanipur from Nabanna. Sources said that after the departure of Babul Supriyo from Nabanna on Monday, the three had a brief conversation. However, it is not yet clear what the meeting will be about. After that, the Trinamool leader (CM Mamata Banerjee) went to the Shitala temple in Bhabanipur from Navanna. He was accompanied by PK and Abhishek (Abhishek Banerjee). The Chief Minister attended the Shitala temple this evening.

Babul Supriyo, a newly joined Trinamool MP, came to Navanne this afternoon. The Asansol MP had meetings with Mamata, Abhishek and Derek and Bryan. He then went out with Derek. According to sources, the meeting with PK and Abhishek was followed by a meeting with Chief Minister (Mamata Abhishek PK).

Read more: Puja song quality and sister’s love, Mamata gave ‘new horizon’ for Babul!

Trinamool is expanding its organization in several states besides Bengal. And the Trinamool leader has handed over that responsibility to Abhishek. Abhishek has been seen consulting with Pik about the growth of the organization. Earlier, on September 8, Abhishek had a meeting with voter Prashant Kishore (Mamata Abhishek PK) in Delhi for more than two hours.

After a long interrogation in Delhi, the Trinamool All India General Secretary came out of the ED’s office and announced that the Trinamool Congress would go wherever the BJP was in the country and would defeat the BJP in 2024. Less than 24 hours after that announcement, his long meeting with Pick escalated into political speculation.

Already, Trinamool (TMC) is trying to consolidate land in states like Tripura and Assam by saving energy by crossing the borders of Bengal. Abhishek Banerjee has already given the message that overthrowing the BJP government led by Biplob Deb in Tripura is the bird’s eye view of the next assembly elections. Meanwhile, by-elections will be held in the state on September 30. In this situation, part of the political circles think that the arrival of PK in Bengal today is very significant.