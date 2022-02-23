Mamata Banerjee says on Anis Khan Death, Anis Khan Death

#Amta: Although a few days have passed since the death of Anis Khan, questions are still being raised as to why the main culprits are still missing. Anis’s family has repeatedly demanded a CBI probe into the allegations against the police. In this situation, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said from Nabanna on Wednesday afternoon, “I will not tolerate any misrule or misrule. We have started an investigation into the incident. Two policemen have been arrested. They have been kept in custody. Complaints have been lodged in the name of the police so that the investigation is impartial.

Anis Kande has repeatedly demanded a CBI probe. Mamata Banerjee also opened her mouth on that day. He said, “I have also started a movement. How many problems have occurred in Kolkata yesterday. Many could not catch the flight. This culture will not tolerate Bengali. I did not come to see the interest of CPIM, BJP. I have come to see the interest of the people. Don’t make us think so weak. The CPIM is talking so much, they can show that they have never arrested anyone. What has been the trial of the murder of Singur Tapasi Malik? Has Rabindranath Tagore been awarded the Nobel? We all know what happened at Hathras, Unnao. “

The Chief Minister’s addition, ” Bengal is the soil of peace. I will not let Bengal bite anyone. The government is taking action. Those who are guilty will all be punished. We are human beings and we take action. “



Incidentally, the Chief Minister has formed a seat in the murder of Anis. Earlier, three policemen were suspended. As a result, there is growing anger over the issue. On Tuesday, students staged a protest on the streets of Kolkata to protest the death of Anis (Death Update). SIT’s investigating officers can finally enter Anis Khan’s house on Tuesday, even if it is interrupted for a while. They also went to Anis’s house on Wednesday. The family also demanded a CBI investigation at that time.

Published by:Suman Biswas First published: February 23, 2022, 16:07 IST

