Mamata Banerjee: Seven or eight more MLAs want to come to the grassroots! Mamata hints at a big split in the BJP

#Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has once again hinted at a major split in the BJP. He claimed that seven to eight more BJP MLAs wanted to join the grassroots The Trinamool leader has made it clear that he has no objection to take them in the team As a result, the BJP MLAs are expected to join the Trinamool Congress (TMC).

Mamata Banerjee made this remark while addressing the grassroots organizational elections on this day He claimed, “As soon as I came here, I heard that seven or eight more BJP MLAs want to join our party.” They want to be involved in development All of them are welcome. “

Incidentally, after the results of the Assembly elections were announced, one after another MLAs and leaders left the BJP and started returning to the grassroots. The most notable of these was Mukul Roy Apart from this, leaders like Rajiv Banerjee and Sabyasachi Dutt, who left the ruling party and joined the BJP, have also returned to the grassroots. A total of five MLAs, including Mukul Roy, have changed camps That list includes Biswajit Das, MLA from Bagdar, Tanmoy Ghosh from Bishnupur, Soumen Roy from Kaliaganj and Krishna Kalyani, MLA from Raiganj.

Desperate to retain the MLAs, the BJP has appealed to the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly to enact anti-defection law against Mukul Roy. The Speaker of the Legislative Assembly will decide soon whether Mukul Roy will be dismissed as MLA or not. The case is also pending in the Supreme Court

The BJP camp had hoped that the crackdown on defecting MLAs would lead to retention of the rest. But on this day, after Mamata Banerjee’s remarks, it is clear that the rift within the BJP continues.

