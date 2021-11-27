Mamata Banerjee sister in Law to contest | Najre 63, New Candidate of High Profile Center Kazri Bandyopadhyay – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Ward 83 is one of the few high profile centers in Kolkata Municipality. Ward No. 63 falls within the Bhabanipur Assembly constituency. This time the candidates were changed in this ward. And the one nominated by the Trinamool Congress is the sister-in-law of Trinamool supremo Mamata Banerjee. Kartik Bandopadhyay’s wife is Kazri Bandopadhyay. And this time he is the candidate of ward number 63 of Bhabanipur. Among them is Mamata Banerjee’s residence Harish Chatterjee Street. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s own ward candidate this time is her brother-in-law.

Read more-The candidate for the pair of flowers is the daughter of the late Left leader Kshitij Goswami

After the list of Trinamool candidates was released on Friday night, it was seen that Qazi Banerjee has become the candidate in ward no. Harish Chatterjee Street falls in the unreserved ward number 63 of Kolkata Municipality. In that ward, this time Qazi will compete with the grass flower symbol. Qazi is very close to Mamata Banerjee. He has been seen with Mamata Banerjee in several places. This is the first time he is directly involved in politics.

Read more-Deep depression appeared again! Fear of heavy rain at the beginning of the week! The weather office said …

Her husband Kartik Bandyopadhyay is the president of the Trinamool Joy Hind Bahini. According to sources, Mamata Banerjee handed over the responsibility of looking after the ward to her brother Kartik along with the top leaders in the Bhabanipur by-election. In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the Trinamool was trailing by 498 votes in this ward. After the announcement of the results of the 2021 by-election, it is seen that Mamata Banerjee has got a ‘lead’ of more than 5,000 votes from Ward No. 63. Political observers believe that Kartik Banerjee’s work in the by-elections could have an impact on his wife’s nomination.

One child of Qazi and Kartik. Abesh Banerjee is a doctor by profession. This time his mother will contest in the municipal elections. Her campaign has already started on social media. Posters have been made with pictures of Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee. The campaign started on social media with the picture of that poster. He is going to start campaigning in the ward next day. Ratan Malakar, the outgoing councilor of the ward, said they would finalize the schedule and start campaigning.