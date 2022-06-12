Mamata Banerjee | Sonia Gandhi: Lata phone to Mamata, any big surprise in Sonia’s message in presidential election?

#Kolkata: The presidential election is knocking on the door. In this situation, Trinamool supremo Mamata Banerjee is going to Delhi. Mamata Banerjee’s visit to Delhi has sparked interest in the political arena since the announcement of the presidential election day. According to sources, Mamata Banerjee can go to Delhi on June 14. He may attend a meeting of the opposition alliance at the Constitution Club in Delhi on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Congress president Sonia Gandhi called Mamata Banerjee. It is reported that the two talked for some time. The Congress president also called NCP leader Sharad Pawar.

According to sources, Sonia Gandhi called Mamata Banerjee and said that nothing would be imposed on the Congress regarding the presidential election. On the basis of the unity of the opposition, someone will be nominated for the presidency who will work for the communal harmony and sovereignty of the country.

Meanwhile, Mamata Banerjee has long been trying to unite the opposition before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Leaders of the opposition BJP have also spoken to him on the issue on several occasions However, at a time when Mamata Banerjee is setting foot in Delhi, the presidential election is in full swing in the capital. According to political circles, it remains to be seen whether the opposition will form a coalition on the occasion of this election.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi has also decided to start talks with the BJP opposition parties. Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge has started talking to various opposition parties. Mamata Banerjee has also given letters to the leaders of the opposition. Congress President Sonia Gandhi also spoke to him directly.

The role of the Congress in the opposition alliance has been repeatedly questioned. Their role as opponents has also been questioned. There have been repeated allegations that the Congress leadership is not taking to the streets in a proper manner. The two ABJP chief ministers of South India, MK Stalin and Pinarayi, have supported it till victory. But before the presidential election, the possibility of the BJP opposition parties, including the Congress, coming under one umbrella is getting brighter. Mallikarjun Kharge has already met NCP leader Sharad Pawar. Several names are being discussed in the presidential election as the face of the opposition. According to sources, the name of Sharad Pawar is also being discussed. Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda has been named in the anti-BJP lobby of South India.

Published by:Suman Biswas First published: June 12, 2022, 11:01 IST

