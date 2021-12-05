Mamata Banerjee suddenly came to see her sick brother on SSKM on Sunday afternoon – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: On a rainy Sunday afternoon, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee suddenly visited her brother Ganesh Banerjee at SSKM Hospital. He reached the hospital around 5.30 pm on Sunday. There was little time. He met the doctors and went out with detailed information.

Mamata Banerjee’s brother suddenly fell ill and was rushed to SSKM Hospital. He was admitted to the emergency department of the heart department of the hospital. Doctors said after the initial examination, Ganesh is seriously ill. He has a heart attack. After that Ganesha was admitted to the heart department and started treatment. The treatment started at noon under the supervision of cardiologist Saroj Mandal. After that, the Chief Minister came to the hospital at 5.30 pm to get detailed information. He is reported to have spoken to the doctors. Ganesha is stable for now, it is known. However, the Chief Minister did not meet his brother, he took the news after talking to the doctors in detail. The Chief Minister was alone.

